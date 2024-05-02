Traders Purchase Large Volume of NexGen Energy Call Options (NYSE:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 18,258 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 173% compared to the typical volume of 6,688 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of NexGen Energy in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set a “sector outperform” rating for the company.

NexGen Energy Stock Up 4.5 %

NYSE NXE traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,118,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,352,925. NexGen Energy has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $8.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 389.94 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 11.00, a quick ratio of 11.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.11.

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts forecast that NexGen Energy will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NexGen Energy by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 19,088 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,776,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 113,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 35,677 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in NexGen Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 192,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in NexGen Energy by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,761,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

Featured Stories

