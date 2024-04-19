Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Shares Gap Up to $41.27

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $41.27, but opened at $42.37. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $42.12, with a volume of 4,392,252 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Stock Up 3.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.35 and its 200-day moving average is $66.25.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. PayPay Securities Corp increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,833 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

