15,000 Shares in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Bought by Cannon Global Investment Management LLC

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000. Dutch Bros makes up approximately 3.6% of Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 1,610.7% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Dutch Bros by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter worth approximately $763,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Dutch Bros by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Dutch Bros
In related news, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $231,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $231,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Maxwell sold 1,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $51,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,039,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,387,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,907,188 shares of company stock worth $561,438,392. Insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Report on BROS
Dutch Bros Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of Dutch Bros stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $29.98. 465,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,947,102. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,005.33 and a beta of 2.41. Dutch Bros Inc. has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $36.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.06 and a 200 day moving average of $28.79.
Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $254.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.80 million. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 0.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.
About Dutch Bros
Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Dutch Bros
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Alibaba Stock Analysis: Insights, Trends, and Future Predictions
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BROS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.