MONECO Advisors LLC Sells 617 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

MONECO Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $449,000. First Ascent Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 209,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,929,000 after purchasing an additional 6,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,769,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $47.84 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.70 and a 12-month high of $48.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.78 and its 200-day moving average is $47.59.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0267 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

