Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $4.99 Million Stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,766 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $4,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000.

BATS MOAT opened at $85.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.98. The firm has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.03.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

