Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 78,400 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 59.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,400 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.36% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $5,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $25.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.60 and a beta of 0.19. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.29 and a 52-week high of $27.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.17.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

