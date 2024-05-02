Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 14,975 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,975 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $330,123,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,261.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,863,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579,752 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,306,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 283.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,287,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,837 shares during the period. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,928.2% during the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,464,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA opened at $77.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.33 and its 200 day moving average is $74.68. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $80.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

