55,450 Shares in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Acquired by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 55,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,919,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned about 0.41% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000.
Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Price Performance
Shares of XMHQ opened at $102.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.26. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $71.87 and a 1 year high of $110.61.
About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF
The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Meta Stock: 3 Reasons This Stumble Is a Golden Buying Opportunity
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Staples Stocks to Cushion Lower Consumer Sentiment
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Zillow’s Earnings Dip: An Opportunity for Visionaries
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.