Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 628 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $4,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIA. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 545.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $380.30 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $323.21 and a 12 month high of $398.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $387.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $372.44.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

