Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $4 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWS. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,339,035,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,144,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,828,000 after buying an additional 215,822 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,074,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,242,000 after buying an additional 49,276 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,965,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 47.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,280,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,937,000 after buying an additional 738,640 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $118.92 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $97.40 and a 12 month high of $125.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.08 and its 200-day moving average is $114.24. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.98.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

