iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Position Lessened by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. One Day In July LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 112,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,620,000 after buying an additional 9,014 shares in the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $96.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,769. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.27. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.81 and a fifty-two week high of $105.10.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

