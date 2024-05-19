Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 4,560 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,560 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $4,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BND. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,373,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,577,519. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.97. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $73.92.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

