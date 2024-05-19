Independent Advisor Alliance Has $185.73 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 102.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 825,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417,832 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 6.7% of Independent Advisor Alliance’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Independent Advisor Alliance owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $185,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $309,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 49.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.4% during the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rebalance LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 688,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,245,000 after purchasing an additional 11,798 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $262.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,208,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,132,564. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $202.44 and a 1 year high of $263.28. The company has a market cap of $393.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $255.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.82.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.