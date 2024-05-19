Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $662,000 Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lessened its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,053 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carr Financial Group Corp increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% during the third quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 11,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 35,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 5.4% in the third quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% during the third quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 38,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,106,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,219,300. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $40.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -477.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently -2,799.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Guggenheim began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.86.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

