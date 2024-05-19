Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Raises Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,908,000 after acquiring an additional 7,943,467 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48,075.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,158,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147,910 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $869,104,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $718,554,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,606,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,484,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,615 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VOO stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $486.69. 3,274,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,269,808. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $472.95 and its 200 day moving average is $449.46. The company has a market capitalization of $440.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $375.95 and a 1 year high of $488.57.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

