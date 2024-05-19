Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Stake Reduced by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 377.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7,590.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.21. 3,793,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,202,868. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.88. The company has a market cap of $71.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $50.95 and a 52 week high of $62.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.223 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

