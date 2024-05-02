Brighton Jones LLC Has $808,000 Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 79.9% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.60.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NVO opened at $129.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.70. The company has a market cap of $579.97 billion, a PE ratio of 47.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.43. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $75.56 and a 12-month high of $138.28.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 90.36%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

