Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,202 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 21,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Jacobsen Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 6,113 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol stock opened at $119.29 on Thursday. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $72.77 and a 1 year high of $123.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.59. The company has a market cap of $71.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.30.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $1,571,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,692,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $1,571,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total transaction of $2,212,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 305,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,846,050 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APH shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Amphenol from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.83.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

