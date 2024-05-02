Brighton Jones LLC Has $787,000 Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCK. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in McKesson in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in McKesson by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $536.71.

McKesson Stock Performance

NYSE MCK opened at $531.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.45. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $352.34 and a 52 week high of $544.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $529.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $491.30.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 262.63%. The business had revenue of $80.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.59 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,456. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,789,074.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at $749,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

