MONECO Advisors LLC Acquires 1,004 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,188 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 2.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 475,968 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $21,104,000 after purchasing an additional 13,283 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in Comcast by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,826 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Comcast by 12.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 75,204 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 8,217 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Comcast by 15.9% in the third quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 22,427 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.5% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 69,770 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $38.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.44. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $47.46.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

