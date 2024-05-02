Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $5,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,714,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,647,000 after acquiring an additional 44,210 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 53,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 6,909 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 48,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth $5,281,000.

Shares of BND stock opened at $70.65 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $67.99 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.79 and its 200 day moving average is $71.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a $0.2138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

