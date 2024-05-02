Certuity LLC Invests $385,000 in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Certuity LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Centene during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $774,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,731.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $774,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,731.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $900,840.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,668,850.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Centene Price Performance

Shares of CNC stock opened at $72.25 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.96 and its 200-day moving average is $74.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.17. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $60.83 and a 52 week high of $81.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.41.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $40.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.43 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CNC shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Featured Stories

