JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB) Shares Purchased by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,091 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned about 1.08% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $6,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $14,544,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,524,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,204,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,265,000 after purchasing an additional 268,405 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 1,931.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 227,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,585,000 after purchasing an additional 216,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the third quarter worth $9,643,000.

BATS:JMUB opened at $50.09 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.07.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1449 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

