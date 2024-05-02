MONECO Advisors LLC Buys 300 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $204,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 67,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,321,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Acas LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.3% during the third quarter. Acas LLC now owns 25,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 68.9% in the third quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $178.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.84. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $147.23 and a 52-week high of $187.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.31.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

