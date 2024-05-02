ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Acquired by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 66.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 605.1% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 283.5% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on OKE. Wolfe Research raised shares of ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on ONEOK from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at ONEOK

In other ONEOK news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith purchased 2,700 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.25 per share, for a total transaction of $203,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ONEOK Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE:OKE opened at $76.92 on Thursday. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $55.91 and a one year high of $81.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.64.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.09%.

ONEOK announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the utilities provider to purchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About ONEOK

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Stories

