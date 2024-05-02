Brighton Jones LLC Purchases 3,010 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 45.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 29.8% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $222,000.

BATS USMV opened at $80.34 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.61. The company has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

