MONECO Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 701,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 455,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,456,000 after purchasing an additional 26,971 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 376,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 15,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $37.63 on Thursday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $32.29 and a 12-month high of $39.13. The company has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.55.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

