Summit Financial LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Summit Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1,049.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Cameco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Stock Performance

CCJ traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.56. The stock had a trading volume of 552,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,057,515. The firm has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of 120.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $52.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). Cameco had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $620.00 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCJ shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cameco in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

