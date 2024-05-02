Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.14 and last traded at $43.96. 3,096,601 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 11,867,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.82.

MO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.90.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 222.80% and a net margin of 34.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 82.01%.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Altria Group in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

