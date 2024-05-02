Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Shares Down 5.2%

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.61 and last traded at $0.62. Approximately 38,338,197 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 95,152,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Nikola in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Nikola in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Nikola in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company.

Nikola Trading Down 2.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average is $0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Nikola

In other news, insider Joseph R. Pike sold 75,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total value of $51,110.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 429,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,257.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nikola

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKLA. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Nikola during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Nikola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nikola during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Nikola by 162.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 49,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Nikola in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 37.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in truck and energy units. It commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

Further Reading

