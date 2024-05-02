Dana (NYSE:DAN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. Dana had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Dana updated its FY24 guidance to $0.35-0.85 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 0.350-0.850 EPS.

Dana Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE DAN traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.39. The company had a trading volume of 148,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,407. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.34 and its 200-day moving average is $12.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.46. Dana has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $19.75.

Dana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Dana’s payout ratio is presently 444.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Dana from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Dana from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Dana from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dana from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

