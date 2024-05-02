Matson (NYSE:MATX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $722.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.44 million. Matson had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share.

Matson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MATX traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $108.00. 30,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,252. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Matson has a twelve month low of $62.71 and a twelve month high of $122.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.79.

Matson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Matson’s payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MATX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Matson from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Insider Activity at Matson

In other Matson news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 1,171 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.83, for a total value of $126,268.93. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,261.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Featured Articles

