Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Short Interest Up 6.2% in April

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,650,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the March 31st total of 27,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.4 days. Currently, 27.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cinemark from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cinemark from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Cinemark from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cinemark

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cinemark

In related news, insider Wanda Marie Gierhart sold 19,593 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $328,182.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 179,591 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,149.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Cinemark by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cinemark by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 69,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter.

Cinemark Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of CNK stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,052,614. Cinemark has a 1-year low of $13.19 and a 1-year high of $20.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $638.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.67 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 72.91% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cinemark will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Cinemark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Featured Stories

