Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,370,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the March 31st total of 20,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCJ. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cameco in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

CCJ traded up $1.27 on Thursday, reaching $48.19. The stock had a trading volume of 867,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,058,751. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.31 and a beta of 0.92. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $52.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.76 and a 200-day moving average of $44.20.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). Cameco had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $620.00 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 75,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Cameco by 26.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 8,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Cameco by 12.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its holdings in Cameco by 4.4% in the first quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 5,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

