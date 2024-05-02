Electroneum Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.25 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. Electroneum has a total market cap of $58.41 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 23.1% against the US dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002361 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 75.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,971,070,355 coins. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is medium.com/@etn-network. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) was established to enhance the digital economic participation of users worldwide, especially those in developing regions, through blockchain technology. Founded by Richard Ells and launched with a successful ICO in 2017, Electroneum focuses on mobile accessibility and features like the AnyTask™ platform to promote financial inclusion.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

