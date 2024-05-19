Brown Advisory Inc. Has $302.25 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,393,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 857,734 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Charles Schwab worth $302,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.47.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $0.74 on Friday, reaching $78.78. The company had a trading volume of 6,467,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,665,524. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.74 and its 200 day moving average is $66.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.98. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $79.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 65,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $5,025,530.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 60,741,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,670,416,703.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 65,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $5,025,530.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 60,741,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,670,416,703.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $2,033,389.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at $5,522,038.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 672,036 shares of company stock valued at $49,281,565 in the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.