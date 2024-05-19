Independent Advisor Alliance Has $2.18 Million Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC upped their price objective on Booking from $4,220.00 to $4,230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,205.00 price target (up from $4,150.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,876.96.

Booking Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $26.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3,708.35. 198,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,104. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,456.93 and a fifty-two week high of $3,918.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,573.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,467.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. Booking’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $11.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,548 shares in the company, valued at $114,826,417. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,498.29, for a total value of $97,952.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,101.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,548 shares in the company, valued at $114,826,417. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,651 shares of company stock worth $19,485,975 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

