Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.27%. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Xylem updated its FY24 guidance to $4.10-4.25 EPS.
Xylem Price Performance
XYL stock traded up $5.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $136.87. 805,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,159,387. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Xylem has a twelve month low of $87.59 and a twelve month high of $136.96. The company has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08.
Xylem Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 52.94%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently commented on XYL. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Xylem from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James raised Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Xylem from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.11.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Xylem
About Xylem
Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Xylem
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Meta Stock: 3 Reasons This Stumble Is a Golden Buying Opportunity
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- 3 Staples Stocks to Cushion Lower Consumer Sentiment
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Zillow’s Earnings Dip: An Opportunity for Visionaries
Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.