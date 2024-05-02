Match Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 43,036 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 210% compared to the typical volume of 13,891 put options.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the first quarter worth $33,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the first quarter worth $369,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 79,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Applied Fundamental Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Applied Fundamental Research LLC now owns 285,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,329,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners boosted its holdings in Match Group by 95.8% in the first quarter. SWS Partners now owns 68,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 33,684 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MTCH shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Match Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Match Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Match Group from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.07.

Shares of MTCH stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.37. The stock had a trading volume of 971,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,555,142. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.43. Match Group has a 12 month low of $27.85 and a 12 month high of $49.24.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $866.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.31 million. Match Group had a net margin of 19.36% and a negative return on equity of 313.95%. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

