Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (HWCPZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Hancock Whitney Co. – 6’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Stock Performance

Shares of HWCPZ opened at $23.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.02. Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 has a one year low of $19.52 and a one year high of $25.58.

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Company Profile

since the late 1800s, hancock bank has embodied core values of honor & integrity, strength & stability, commitment to service, teamwork, and personal responsibility. at locations in mississippi, alabama, and florida, hancock bank offers a comprehensive array of financial products and services, including traditional and online banking; commercial and small business banking; energy banking; private banking; trust and investment services; certain insurance services; and mortgage services.

