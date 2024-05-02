American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $59.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.10 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 40.19% and a negative net margin of 260.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. American Well updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

American Well Trading Down 7.1 %

AMWL traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,376,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,067. American Well has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.07.

In other news, EVP Vukasin Paunovich sold 251,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total transaction of $273,942.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,535,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,842.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Vukasin Paunovich sold 251,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $273,942.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,535,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,763,842.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert Shepardson sold 319,214 shares of American Well stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total transaction of $347,943.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,845,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,211.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,158,186 shares of company stock worth $1,255,582 in the last three months. 12.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMWL shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Well in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Well from $1.75 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

American Well Corporation, an enterprise platform and software company, delivers digitally enabling hybrid care in the United States and internationally. The company offers Converge, a cloud-based platform that enables health providers, payers, and innovators to provide in-person, virtual and automated care; and delivers virtual primary care, post-discharge follow-up, chronic condition management, virtual nursing, e-sitting, on-demand and scheduled virtual visits, specialty consults, automated care, and behavioral health, as well as specialty care programs, including dermatology, musculoskeletal care, second opinion, and cardiometabolic care to patients and members.

