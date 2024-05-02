Treasury Metals (TSE:TML) Trading Up 5%

Treasury Metals Inc. (TSE:TML – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 347,760 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 213% from the average daily volume of 111,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Separately, Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Treasury Metals from C$0.50 to C$0.30 in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.09, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$45.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.65.

Treasury Metals (TSE:TML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Treasury Metals Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Treasury Metals Inc operates as a gold exploration and development company in Canada. The company's flagship asset is the 100%-owned Goliath Gold Complex, an advanced stage high-grade gold deposit near Dryden, Ontario, which includes the Goliath, Goldlund, and Miller projects. Its Goliath property covers approximately 7,601 hectares (ha) comprising 284 mining claims totaling approximately 6,254 ha; four mining leases totaling 359.25 ha; and 28 land parcels totaling 1,347.189 ha.

