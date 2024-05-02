First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Shares Gap Up to $24.77

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.77, but opened at $25.50. First Watch Restaurant Group shares last traded at $25.10, with a volume of 152,909 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

First Watch Restaurant Group Stock Down 2.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 60.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.01.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $244.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Watch Restaurant Group news, Director William A. Kussell sold 8,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $185,330.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,238.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other First Watch Restaurant Group news, Director William A. Kussell sold 8,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $185,330.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,238.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tricia Glynn sold 6,900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $165,531,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,189,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,282,918.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,085,127 shares of company stock worth $170,038,222 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter worth $8,940,000. 12 West Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter worth $3,717,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 201.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 75,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 50,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 10,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

