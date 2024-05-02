Cloudfield (LON:CHL) Trading 40% Higher

Shares of Cloudfield Holdings Limited (LON:CHL – Get Free Report) traded up 40% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 7 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7 ($0.09). 543,460 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 118% from the average session volume of 248,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5 ($0.06).

Churchill Mining Plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in the progress of the claim in international arbitration against the Republic of Indonesia (ROI) for breaches of Indonesia’s obligations under the Bilateral Investment Treaty between the United Kingdom and the Republic of Indonesia and the Australia-Indonesia Bilateral Investment Treaty.

