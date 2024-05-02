Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Shares Gap Up to $5.43

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.43, but opened at $5.60. Banco Santander (Brasil) shares last traded at $5.63, with a volume of 327,783 shares changing hands.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.56 and a 200-day moving average of $5.86.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a $0.0792 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%.

Institutional Trading of Banco Santander (Brasil)

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,064,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 570.9% during the 4th quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 715,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,689,000 after acquiring an additional 609,216 shares during the period. Vinland Capital Management Gestora de Recursos LTDA. acquired a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $655,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 74,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 28,564 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares during the period. 14.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking segments. It offers local loans, commercial financing options, development bank funds, and cash management services; export and import financing, guarantees, structuring of asset services.

Further Reading

