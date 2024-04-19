HTLF Bank Invests $895,000 in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

HTLF Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 31,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 21,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,238,000 after purchasing an additional 79,887 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.72. The stock had a trading volume of 12,788,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,072,832. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.74. The firm has a market cap of $145.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.23 and a fifty-two week high of $40.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday. TD Cowen lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

