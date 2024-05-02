Certuity LLC Takes $228,000 Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Certuity LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1,775.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ TROW opened at $110.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.25. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.43 and a twelve month high of $132.76. The company has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,034,116.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,073 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,357.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $344,102.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,635 shares in the company, valued at $3,916,525.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,034,116.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,073 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,357.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,921 shares of company stock valued at $1,500,133. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TROW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised T. Rowe Price Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $106.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.10.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

