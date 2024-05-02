Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after National Bankshares raised their price target on the stock from C$129.00 to C$132.00. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Cargojet traded as high as C$125.24 and last traded at C$124.93, with a volume of 56041 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$119.76.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CJT. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$121.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$157.00 to C$162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Cargojet from C$145.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Laurentian upgraded Cargojet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$102.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$148.91.

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$112.32 and a 200 day moving average of C$108.21. The firm has a market cap of C$1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.71 and a beta of 1.03.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C($1.02). The firm had revenue of C$221.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$250.58 million. Cargojet had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 4.62%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cargojet Inc. will post 3.6871632 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Cargojet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Cargojet’s payout ratio is currently 57.80%.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

