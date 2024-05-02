Norden Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Norden Group LLC grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 54.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 174.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 887,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,894,000 after acquiring an additional 563,989 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $15,280,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 176.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 459,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,978,000 after buying an additional 292,926 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.4% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,712,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $294,632,000 after acquiring an additional 253,363 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 930.9% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 246,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,095,000 after acquiring an additional 222,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ HALO opened at $39.30 on Thursday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.85 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.89, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 6.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.00 and a 200-day moving average of $37.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 248.20% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company had revenue of $230.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HALO. StockNews.com upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.29.

Insider Transactions at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $416,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 156,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,519,075.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,196,800. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

