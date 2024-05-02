Certuity LLC Purchases New Shares in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Certuity LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,546,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROP. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday. TD Cowen cut Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $579.83.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ROP opened at $514.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $55.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $543.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $533.88. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $441.06 and a 12-month high of $565.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total transaction of $109,942.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,547 shares in the company, valued at $19,540,541.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.